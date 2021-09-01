Variety is the spice of life and there are plenty of great restaurants to visit in Hastings and Bexhill for a tasty curry meal
And here are some suggestions as featured in reviews on Google. All venues have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.
1.
The Chilli Tree in King Offa Way, Bexhill has 4.7 out of five stars from 296 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2.
Gurka Chef in Grand Parade St Leonards has 4.6 out of five stars from 239 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3.
Bay Spice in Eversfield Place, Hastings has 4.5 out of five stars from 424 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
4.
Cinnamon Spice in Kings Road, St Leonards has 4.5 out of five stars from 348 reviews on Google. Photo: Google