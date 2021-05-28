No evidence to show Bexhill boy who died was a victim of bullying, say police

Bailey Worsfold

They say no evidence has been found that the Bexhill Academy student was a victim of bullying.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a number of social media posts in relation to this matter and references to bullying.

“Whilst it is important that conversations around bullying take place, there has been nothing found at this stage to show that Bailey himself was a victim of bullying or that bullying played any role in this sad event.”

A statement from Bailey’s family said: “We would like to take the time to firstly say thank you for all the kind messages and support that have been written about Bailey. Bailey was a gorgeous, kind, loving and gentle boy and there are no words to describe the loss that we feel.

“We understand why and how people may be speculating around the circumstances of his death, but we just wanted it to be known that the police have found no evidence to support these rumours.

“This is the most horrific time for us all as a family and we are reading messages of support privately and ask that, with this in mind, people are mindful of what is posted during this distressing time.