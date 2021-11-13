No trains running to Rye for town’s big bonfire celebrations

2/1/14- Rye. Rye Station ENGSUS00120140201141617

A spokesperson for Rye Bonfire Society said: “We have been advised that in the interests of public safety, Southern Rail will close Rye station from 3pm on the day of the Rye Bonfire (13 November).

The ongoing effects of Covid-19 unfortunately means there aren’t enough drivers to run the extra trains Southern would usually provide to help the event run smoothly.

“Additionally, a shortage of bus drivers means an alternative service isn’t possible, as buses are being used to keep passengers moving elsewhere on the network where engineering work is happening.

“Rye Bonfire Society supports and welcomes the station closure; it will help curb any potential for antisocial behaviour in the town making the event safer and easier to run.

“As with many other bonfire activities across the region, the advice is for people to attend their local events rather than travelling too far afield.

Customer Services Director Chris Fowler said: “We know how important the Rye Bonfire event is to the wider community and have looked at every alternative. However, in the interests of public safety we unfortunately can’t keep Rye station open this year as we usually would.”