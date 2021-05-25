People lay floral tributes after death of Bexhill school student

Addressing pupils, parents and carers on the school’s website, Catherine Davies, executive principal of Bexhill Academy, said: “It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the death of one of our students who passed away at home.

“On behalf of our whole school family, we send our love and kindest thoughts to the family and close friends at this sad time.

“A memorial/condolence book for students/staff to write messages and memories will be opened this week.

“Please keep the family in your prayers or thoughts.

“If anyone is concerned about a member of their own family or affected by this tragedy, there are resources and help available in the following links: www.childbereavementuk.org and www.cruse.org.uk.”

