Person taken to hospital after collapsing on Hastings seafront

Emergency services were called to the beach near Castle Street, Hastings at approximately 4.45pm on Tuesday (June 22).

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire were called to the scene.

On Wednesday morning (June 23), a spokesman for SECAmb said: “We were called at approximately 4.45pm yesterday to the beach near Castle Street, Hastings, to reports of a person collapsed.

Hastings seafront taken from Hastings Pier. SUS-210614-070153001