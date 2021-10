Boy arrested in relation to sexual assaults in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne

News you can trust since 1896

East Sussex Big Thank you Awards 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211022-102719008

East Sussex Big Thank you Awards 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211022-103032008

East Sussex Big Thank you Awards 2021. Inspirational Person of the Year Paula Woolven (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211022-103043008

East Sussex Big Thank you Awards 2021. Inspirational Person of the Year Paula Woolven (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-211022-103055008