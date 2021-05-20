Pie fans celebrating as Hastings Old Town pub re-opens its kitchens

The pub, on the seafront, has built up a cult following for its hand-made pies, which include locally sourced and foraged ingredients.

The pub has made a success of making pies the back-bone of its food offering and caters for vegetarians and vegans as well as meat lovers.

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “We cannot wait to welcome people back into the pub for pies on Friday.

“Our online booking system has gone live and we are serving food Monday - Friday from 1pm - 4pm and 6pm - 9pm; Saturday 1pm - 9pm and Sunday 1pm - 5pm.

“We always encourage booking to avoid disappointment. Each booking is given a two hour slot but you’d like longer contact us and we will see what we can do.”

Covid rules still apply at the pub. Sign in and mask up when being seated or using the facilities.

Up until now the Albion has been opening for outside drinks Friday - Sunday.

