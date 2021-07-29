Popular Hastings venue reopens for the first time in 16 months

After government restrictions were lifted in England last Monday (July 19), smaller music venues in Hastings were able to open for the first time since March 2020.

One of those was The Brass Monkey, in Havelock Road, which has now been rebranded as The Brass in recognition of what customers have referred to the venue as for years, said owners Gemma and Lee Murphy.

The Brass has been closed for 16 months due to government restrictions but in that time Gemma and Lee, in association with The Arts Council, have remodelled the venue to provide a larger stage and performance space, along with a new sound system and light set up to improve the live music offering as the venue continues to support the local live music scene.

The Brass Monkey has rebranded as The Brass and reopened for the first time in 16 months this weekend SUS-210729-152214001

Gemma and Lee said they were excited to get live acts onto the stage after so many months closed and could not wait to get back to being ‘Hastings’ home of silent disco’.

John Bownas, manager of Hastings Barwatch, added: “As well as heralding the re-opening of The Brass and events taking place in The Crypt and elsewhere, this weekend also saw the welcome return of unrestricted live music to one of Hastings’ favourite small pub venues, The Royal Standard.

“The Fratcave team pulled together a brilliant line-up of bands who put smiles on everyone’s faces and ushered in what I hope will be a summer of fun for the town’s live music fans.

“It was perhaps ironic that their first band, The Headshrinkers, were all still wearing masks while the audience were able to throw theirs aside – but that’s the theatre of rock’n’roll!”