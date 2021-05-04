£3 million Camber Sands Holiday Park revamp revealed - here’s what’s planned

It is to spend £3m on new caravans, luxury lodges and upgrade existing accommodation.

A spokesman said: “Camber Sands Holiday Park welcomed almost 40,000 visitors in 2020, and as part of the multi-million-pound investment, the park will benefit from fourteen new caravans, new luxury lodges, twenty fully renovated chalets and bungalows with new bathrooms and kitchens, as well as refurbished retail areas and new pop-up food outlets to provide a new and improved dining offering.

“In addition, fifteen upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace existing fleet at the park.”

Camber Sands Holiday Park

Parkdean Resorts employs almost 200 staff in season at Camber Sands.

Parkdean Resorts chief executive Steve Richards said: “Despite the most challenging of years, we’re continuing to invest in our parks, creating an even better experience for holidaymakers and holiday home owners in 2021. With industry-leading COVID-safe standards, we’re looking forward to welcoming people back safely, to enjoy everything our parks, and the surrounding areas, have to offer. We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism, and we’re confident that we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in Sussex.”