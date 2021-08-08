Pulling a funny face at Hastings in memory of Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett
A Gurning Competition as part of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, last Friday, paid tribute to great local character Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett who had strong links with carnival.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 11:17 am
The event took place at Butlers Gap in George Street. The adult winner was Robert Byrne, while Lottie Glazer-Adams won the child section.
Ron Everett gained a reputation as a well-loved impersonator of the cartoon character Popeye the Sailorman.
Ron died in 2017, aged 86, following a battle with cancer. He took part in many carnival processions with the Morgan’s Train float and was a member of Hastings Winkle Club.
There is a sculpture of a metal sailor’s hat at Butler’s Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer, in memory of Ron.