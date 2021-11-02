Residents divided over plans to build 20 flats on site of amusement arcade in Hastings Old Town

The buildings in George Street, Hastings Old Town, are being sold with a guide price of £750,000, and have already attracted a lot of interest from property developers across the country.

Architects have drawn up redevelopment plans for 14 one-bed flats and six two-bed flats on the site. Several of the apartments would have sea views.

It would involve demolishing the arcade and replacing it with a new building with two extra storeys. But the buyer would have to get permission from Hastings Borough Council to convert the building from commercial to residential use - and would run the risk that the proposed new flats would be turned down. The buyer might equally decide to keep the premises as an amusement arcade, or convert them into a new business.

Architect plans of how new flats might look in George Street, Hastings. Picture by Twelve Architects & Masterplanners SUS-211022-093929001

News of the possible 20 flats has been welcomed by some residents - but some cited concerns about whether they would be affordable to local people, parking issues, and whether the design would be in keeping with the Hastings Old Town Conservation Area.

Sandra Andrews was one of the many who commented on the Hastings Observer’s Facebook page. “Love it. The long windows echo the length and the rhythm of Victorian windows in the area,” she said.

Vicky Payne said: “New affordable flats. Great idea. But no parking spaces, and we know they wouldn’t be affordable flats for local people.”

Some others said the building should be turned into a nightclub again, or converted into a hotel.

The site currently comprises of an amusement arcade in an early 20th century building at 39-40 George Street, and a 19th century, Grade II-listed building at 41 George Street. Under the plans, the listed building would be retained and refurbished.

The buildings, totalling an area of over 14,000 square feet, are mainly two storey. At one stage there was a nightclub on the first floor level.

Steve Berrett, a director of selling agents Vail Williams, held the first viewings at the site last month, and said they had had a good response from potential buyers.

He said the strong demand for housing in Hastings would be a “big tick” in getting planning permission for the 20 new flats. But he said the council would have to balance its housing targets need with the site’s location and listed building status. He believes it would cost the buyer “several million pounds” to build the new flats. The redevelopment plans were drawn up by Twelve Architects & Masterplanners.