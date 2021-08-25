Residents enjoy first Bexhill-On-Sea Festival: in pictures

The two-day festival was run by Bentleys Events and was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Simon Corello, chairman of Rother District Council, Brian Drayson, Bexhill Town Mayor Cllr Paul Plim, and Bexhill Town Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry.

The activities on offer over the weekend of August 21 and August 22 included: a vintage car show organised by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club; martial arts displays by Upgrade Training; music from Bexhill Radio, Stormy T and Bluesman’s Lane, The Memphis Flyers and The Concert Band of The Royal British Legion; Terrier racing; a dog show and dog photo booth put on by the Bexhill Lions.

There were a variety of stalls including the Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council, community groups and local charities, as well as face-painting and free games for children, and a wide range of food and drink available.

On the Sunday (22 August) the festival marked the first celebration of Bexhill Day in Bexhill-on-Sea since 1917. Mayor Paul Plim paid tribute to the history of Bexhill Day and Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry read a new poem she had composed especially for the occasion called ‘The Mayor’s Journey’.

The Mayor arrived at the festival in a bright yellow Elva provided by Bexhill 100 Motoring Club. These cars were originally made in Bexhill during the late 1950s and this car is one of the few original cars remaining in the UK after most were exported to the US.

Organiser of the Bexhill-On-Sea Festival Sharon Blagrove said: “The first Bexhill-on-Sea Festival was a great success. It was fantastic to see so many people, both young and old, all out enjoying themselves.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along – and to all those fantastic local groups, charities and traders who supported the weekend.

“I’ll be bringing the Bexhill-on-Sea Festival and Bexhill Day back even bigger and better next year – see you there!”

