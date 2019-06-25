Ribbons tied on Hastings Pier to remember loved ones during St Michael’s Hospice Moonlight Walk

St Michael’s Hospice held their annual Moonlight and Memories Walk 10k on Saturday June 15 to celebrate love, life and friendship.

The 10km (6 mile) walk started at The White Rock Hotel, Hastings and was attended by a fantastic 230 participants who all took to the promenade wearing their Moonlight and Memories t-shirts with pride.

At the beginning of the walk, white ribbons full of personal dedications were tied to the gates of Hastings Pier in memory of loved ones, and everyone enjoyed a delicious post walk supper courtesy of the White Rock Hotel.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Laura Sully, said; “The 10k walk from Hastings Pier, over Galley Hill to Café on the Beach and back again, was a blustery one, however the rain managed to stay away for the majority of the walk, with the moon making an appearance towards the end.

“Our thanks goes to Hospice volunteers for their hard work, The White Rock Hotel, who support the event annually, donating the post walk food and drink; Just Property who very kindly sponsored the event, Hastings Pier for allowing us to add our memory wall to the gates, The Original Factory Shop for the mid-walk refreshments, and Jas-Fit for the fantastic warm up. Everyone really enjoyed themselves - we are already looking forward to next year.”

To view a full list of Hospice events, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/events.

The hospice provides high quality, responsive, palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother.

