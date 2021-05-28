RNLI and coastguard launch search for missing person in sea off Rye
A search is under way to find a missing person in the sea off Rye.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 2:21 pm
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the RNLI and coastguard were called out earlier this morning (Friday, May 28).
A spokesman said: “At around 11am today, HM Coastguard received a report from a vessel that there was possibly a person in the water off Dungeness.
“Dover, Dungeness, Rye Bay and Littlestone-on-Sea RNLI lifeboats were sent along with the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.
“The search is ongoing and we have no more information at this time.”