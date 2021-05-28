RNLI and coastguard launch search for missing person in sea off Rye

RNLI stock image

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the RNLI and coastguard were called out earlier this morning (Friday, May 28).

A spokesman said: “At around 11am today, HM Coastguard received a report from a vessel that there was possibly a person in the water off Dungeness.

“Dover, Dungeness, Rye Bay and Littlestone-on-Sea RNLI lifeboats were sent along with the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.