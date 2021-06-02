Safety concerns after smashed beer bottles found on Hastings beach

Garry Coogan was walking along Hastings beach on Tuesday evening (June 1) when he found a number of smashed beer bottles and empty crates.

He said a health warning was required to avoid children injuring themselves on the glass.

He described it as a ‘depressing sight’, adding: “It’s now June and it’s so great to be able to get out and enjoy this lovely warm weather. Tuesday evening my wife and I decided to stroll down to Hastings beach after work with our little dachshunds (on leads) but very quickly left after discovering lots of broken glass beer bottles and also piles of rubbish including plastic waste.

“The broken glass way above the tide line represents a real hazard to children’s and pet’s feet. This glass will not get worn down by the action of the sea, so will remain a danger for some time.

“Maybe the council should put up a ‘danger to health’ warning advising people to wear very good footwear to avoid injury?

“It’s also so sad to see the extent of the plastic waste left on the beach and is a real reminder that we are not looking after the sea and it’s environment.”

Hastings Borough Council said it would look to add extra warning signs on the beach.

A spokesman said: “We have beach cleaners out every day from early in the morning until late in the evening, shards of glass hidden amongst pebbles are almost impossible to see. We do have various warning signs on the beach, and will look at adding more.

