See seal Jupiter play in a hose to stay cool at Hastings RSPCA rescue centre

RSPCA staff have been working to keep animals in their care cool during the heatwave this week.

Jupiter is at the charity’s Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, in Hastings after being rescued from a beach in Kent.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “He was found alone with wounds and a nasty cough.

“He’s being treated for tapeworm and is recovering well so will be returned to the wild when he’s strong enough.

“He and his seal friends spent time in the outdoor pools being hosed down during the hot weather.”