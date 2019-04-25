Small village shop puts Hastings and Bexhill to shame over Mozambique cyclone appeal

A St Leonards firm which offered to act as a centre for donations to the Mozambique cyclone crisis has been left disappointed by the lack of reaction in the Hastings and Bexhill area.

Company boss Terry page said: “Over the last two weeks, LG Fulfilment has been working the local population to donate unwanted clothing to the many, many people in Mozambique who, basically, have been left with nothing after the tropical cyclone Desmond.

“These people are in desperate need and we are in a position to help with the support of an airline company which will take our clothing contributions all the way to Mozambique free of charge.

“What a fantastic opportunity for all of us to do something really useful, but not as far as Hastings is concerned so far.

There are two exceptions to this sad lack of charity. One is a well received large donation of clothing from Claremont School for which we are very grateful.

“The other is a donation as large as the total collection for the whole of Hastings and that is from the people of tiny Netherfield through their local village stores.

“Please help. Bring any clean clothing that you are happy to donate, any age group / male or female, to our warehouse at 82 Castleham Road, Castleham Industrial Estate, St Leonards-on-Sea TN38 9NT. If in doubt, our telephone number is 01424 559169.

“Our hours are 8am to 5.30pm, but if you phone and require a reasonable change to that, we will accommodate you.

