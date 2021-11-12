Special event to launch new Hastings business directory

It takes place at the Black Market in George Street on Tuesday November 16 from 6.30pm - 9.30pm.

Guest speaker is film actor, choreographer and Things To Do company founder Paul Nash.

There will also be a Karaoke session. Tickets for the event are £10 each and are available by ringing 07943 875266 or 07940 701204.

Black Market 10/05/07 MAYOAK0003449278

The event is sponsored by the Dug Out Cafe.