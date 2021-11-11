Special seafood event at Hastings this weekend to celebrate herring catch

David and Sheila Miller, from Hastings Fish Rolls, will be cooking up fresh herrings, locally caught by the Hastings Fishing Fleet - In conjunction with Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society, on Saturday November 13 and Sunday 14.

People will be able to enjoy herring with a slice of bread of their choice for the price of £2.50, with the usual condiments available to choose from.

This will be held at the normal stall at Marine Parade Station, by the Hastings Miniature Railway.

Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival 2021. Photo by Kevin Boorman. Tush and Pat Hamilton. SUS-210920-070734001

As an added bonus, Tush and Pat’s Fish Promotions will come out of retirement for just the weekend to give a talk and show people how to prepare, cook and eat the herring.

Sheila and David said: “Come along and try the silver darlings! We look forward to seeing you.”

Pat and Tush Hamilton started the famous Hastings Fish Rolls enterprise, which was regularly voted top by TripAdvisor.

They retired in 2017 and passed the successful business on to David and Sheila. Tush is a well known local character who has memories of helping his father who was a Hastings fish hawker.

Hastings Herring Fair 3 SUS-211111-113245001

See also: Hastings seafront landmark disappears

Hastings Herring Fair 2 SUS-211111-113234001