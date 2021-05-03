Speculation Harry Styles could be in Sussex after film crews spotted

The superstar, formerly of boy band One Direction, is thought to be filming a new movie – My Policeman – in Worthing, according to some fans.

One said on Twitter: “Apparently this is the base being used for Harry Styles new film? He’s been spotted around Worthing, that’s all I know though.”

Another added: “Harry Styles, multi-platinum selling artist and actor...is in Worthing and Durrington filming something.”

And one joked: “@Harry_Styles can’t believe you’re in worthing and haven’t popped round mine for a cup of tea?”

Large numbers of film set trailers have been spotted at Worthing Leisure Centre and the popstar was also spotted in Steyne Gardens.

