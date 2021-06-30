St Leonards students isolating due to Covid case at school

St Leonards Academy advised children in years 8 and 9 to isolate for ten days after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust which runs the school, said: “We can confirm that we have recorded a positive case of COVID-19 at The St Leonards Academy.

“As a precaution, students in years 8 and 9 who may have come into close contact with the affected individual have been told to stay at home for a 10-day self-isolation period.

“The school remains open to all other year groups, children of critical workers, and identified children. Students not required to self-isolate are expected to attend as normal if they remain well.

“We are aware, for our parents, students and the wider community this news will be concerning, but please be assured we have taken steps to reduce the risk to others within the academy.

“We want to thank our families for their ongoing support and understanding.”

Schools in the area have reported a number of positive Covid-19 test results in recent days.