St Leonards students isolating due to Covid case at school
Students at a secondary school in St Leonards have been sent home to isolate after a confirmed case of Covid-19.
St Leonards Academy advised children in years 8 and 9 to isolate for ten days after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive.
A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust which runs the school, said: “We can confirm that we have recorded a positive case of COVID-19 at The St Leonards Academy.
“As a precaution, students in years 8 and 9 who may have come into close contact with the affected individual have been told to stay at home for a 10-day self-isolation period.
“The school remains open to all other year groups, children of critical workers, and identified children. Students not required to self-isolate are expected to attend as normal if they remain well.
“We are aware, for our parents, students and the wider community this news will be concerning, but please be assured we have taken steps to reduce the risk to others within the academy.
“We want to thank our families for their ongoing support and understanding.”
Schools in the area have reported a number of positive Covid-19 test results in recent days.
Ark Alexandra sent the whole of the year 9 bubble home on Monday after three people tested positive. The school said five other people have since tested positive from that year group. The school also confirmed a case in year 7, three cases in year 10 and a staff member also tested positive on Tuesday afternoon.
Hastings Academy sent the year 7 and year 8 groups home due to the number of staff members in isolation. The school was also forced to close to all other students on Tuesday after a powercut.
And Robertsbridge Community College has been forced to close until July 12 due to an outbreak of cases.