Sussex visitor attraction holding Big Tea event to support the NHS

The NHS Big Tea is being staged across the country on Monday July 5, and Sharnfold Farm - situated on the Hailsham Road between Hailsham and Stone Cross - is staging its very own party for everyone to attend and donate to the NHS Charities Together.

It is being held between 2.30pm and 3.30pm in the cafe at Sharnfold Farm. Pay £5 for a filter coffee or a mug of tea with a slice of cake from a selected range - and all £5 will be donated to the NHS.

Business director Donna Bull from Kent Entertainments said: “We all watched and admired the incredible work done by our NHS heroes - doctors, nurses and all other staff - as our nation battled Covid 19.

SUS-200929-111730001

“Where would we have been without each and every one of them who served the nation so amazingly well?

“Here at Sharnfold Farm, we want to do our own little bit to say thank you and raise money at our NHS Big Tea.

“Please come along on Monday, it’s only for one hour, and every penny you give us, we will give to the NHS.”

The NHS Big Tea is a chance for communities to come together for a national outpouring of love to thank NHS staff and each other for the huge role they have played over the past year.

Sharnfold Big Tea event to help NHS SUS-210207-115837001

Every penny will be going to NHS Charities Together, the national charity caring for the NHS.

It covers our hospitals, mental health, ambulance, and community health services across the UK.