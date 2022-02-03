Take a look at these adorable pictures of chidlren enjoying role play fun at Priory Meadow in Hastings

The event was free, but a ticket had to be booked in advance. It was fully booked within one hour of being announced on social media in December.

The event was provided by Tiny Street, a local family run business who launched in 2021, they were the first provider to run fully mobile role-play sessions in the East Sussex area.

Priory Meadow Centre Manager Andrew Harvey said: ‘It was wonderful to see the faces of the children as they took on roles such as mechanics, receptionists and shop keepers – perhaps training for the future generation of Priory Meadow retail staff. We are looking forward to our next family friendly event in February half term, when PAW Patrol characters, Chase and Marshall are visiting the shopping centre.”

