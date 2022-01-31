The Prince Albert in Cornwallis Street Hastings. Not so long ago this Hastings town centre pub was boarded up and looked destined for permanent closure. Now it is a thriving street corner local offering vegan food and and with an everchanging and interesting offering of real ales and craft beers. SUS-220131-090300001

These are the Hastings and Rother area pubs we think should have been included in the 2022 Good Beer Guide

There were some excellent choices of pubs from the local area listed and described in CAMRA’s beer bible The Good Beer Guide for 2022, but we feel there were some excellent outlets that missed out and should have been there.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:44 am

These include the oldest pub in St Leonards, a Hastings pub that brews its own beer, a brewery tap for a popular local brewery and a Wetherspoons pub that is listed by Tripadvisor as being the best one in Sussex.

1.

Heist, in Norman Road, St Leonards, is afood hallwith restaurants that also plays host to a brewery tap for popular local brewery Three Legs. It has a fantastic range of beers from the brewery as well as unusual and changing guest beers.

2.

The Picture Playhouse Wetherspoons in Western Road, Bexhill, has a huge range of well-priced, ever-changing real ales and holds regular beer festivals. It also has a sunny roof garden to enjoy and offers a slection of continental beers.

3.

The Ship Inn, at Rye's Strand Quay, is operated by the Balfour Winery Hush Heath estate in Kent. In addition to selling Engolish wines, it has an excellent selection of locally brewed ales and locally made cider. SUS-220131-090220001

4.

Not only does the Imperial, on Queens Road, Hastings, offer a comprehensive selection of ales and craft beers. It also brews its own well-rated beer. As if that was not enough, it has a wood fire pizza oven SUS-220131-090250001

