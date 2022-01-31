These are the Hastings and Rother area pubs we think should have been included in the 2022 Good Beer Guide

These include the oldest pub in St Leonards, a Hastings pub that brews its own beer, a brewery tap for a popular local brewery and a Wetherspoons pub that is listed by Tripadvisor as being the best one in Sussex.

Read on to find out more.

Have you read: These are the pubs in Hastings and Rother listed in the 2022 Good Beer Guide

Have you read: The Hastings area that has lost all seven of its pubs

1. Heist, in Norman Road, St Leonards, is afood hallwith restaurants that also plays host to a brewery tap for popular local brewery Three Legs. It has a fantastic range of beers from the brewery as well as unusual and changing guest beers. Photo Sales

2. The Picture Playhouse Wetherspoons in Western Road, Bexhill, has a huge range of well-priced, ever-changing real ales and holds regular beer festivals. It also has a sunny roof garden to enjoy and offers a slection of continental beers. Photo Sales

3. The Ship Inn, at Rye's Strand Quay, is operated by the Balfour Winery Hush Heath estate in Kent. In addition to selling Engolish wines, it has an excellent selection of locally brewed ales and locally made cider. SUS-220131-090220001 Photo Sales

4. Not only does the Imperial, on Queens Road, Hastings, offer a comprehensive selection of ales and craft beers. It also brews its own well-rated beer. As if that was not enough, it has a wood fire pizza oven SUS-220131-090250001 Photo Sales