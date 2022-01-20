This is how much Hastings Jimi Hendrix 1967 gig poster could sell for at auction

Auctioneers at Burstow & Hewett are offering the poster for sale as part of a series of lots at the auction next Wednesday (January 26) in Battle.

On its blog post on the company’s website, Burstow & Hewett said: “This is an original 1967 Jimi Hendrix Poster, where he played at Hastings Pier on October 22, 1967 and was supported by ‘The Orange Seaweed’.

The poster up for auction. Picture from Burstow & Hewett SUS-220120-140629001

“Not only did the rock god that is Jimi Hendrix play Hastings Pier in 1967 but there were also some other really big artists who played, which included The Who, The Kinks and even Pink Floyd (who were replaced by Unit 4+2 for that specific show) making the Hastings Pier the place to be in 1967.

“This Jimi Hendrix poster is incredibly unique, most of these have likely been thrown away or in bad condition, making this one even more rare as it’s in great condition for how old it is.

“We estimate the poster to be in the region of £3,000 to £5,000, but could be potentially more due to its rarity and condition.”

Auctioneers said the poster has original tape marks and centre fold lines, bottom edge has a 2cm vertical tear and a couple of other small edge scuffs and one other small puncture below Pier Box Office text.