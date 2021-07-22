The new piece of art is thanks to a collaboration between W.Ave Arts and local artists Luke Brabants and apprentice Joe Zillwood.

W.Ave Arts is a not-for-profit organisation which uses art to transform areas within communities across London and the South.

The latest mural was created on a Network Rail bridge outside the Ocean Café in Hastings Road, Bexhill and next to the coastal culture trail that connects Eastbourne and Hastings.

The new mural in Bexhill. Picture by RawFrame Media SUS-210722-084722001

The design, created by Luke Brabants, recognises locally-named Sammy the seal, who often appears near to the shores of Bexhill.

The work follows on the back of two previous murals on railway land in the town centre.

Greg Thompson, Network Rail Southern region’s community engagement manager, said: “This mural is a great way of connecting the local community and we are grateful to the brilliant W.Ave Arts for delivering this.

“They were the catalyst behind the art wildlife scene in Sackville Road and the public subway project in Collington which was also in partnership with Network Rail.

“We are committed to delivering projects for the benefit of our lineside neighbours and communities that the railway serves.”

Carol Cook, director of W.Ave Arts, said: “We are thankful for volunteers from Sustrans, Bexhill Wheelers and Bexhill Environmental Group who helped to maintain this area for a number of years, and assisted in preparing the wall before the artists began their work.

“Thank you to every individual who donated, without you we could not achieve this, our amazing sponsors for this mural; Skinners of Rye, Made Hastings, Christie Developments Ltd, Oceanside Café, Gino Forte, Brewers Decorator Centres, Elite Scaffolding and Palco Properties Ltd.

“Of course – not forgetting our generous supporters, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, SCS and Installations, Black Pearl Tattoo and Elite OS Scaffold.”

Network Rail Southern region said it works closely with communities across the area to improve the public face of the railway and make good use of its land, with murals, community gardens and other initiatives.