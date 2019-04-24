Travellers arrive at Bexhill Down

Police have been asked to evict a group of travellers from Bexhill Down.

According to Rother District Council, the group arrived at The Down, in West Down Road, on Tuesday night (April 23).

A spokesman said: “We were made aware late on Tuesday night (April 23) that a group of travellers had moved onto The Down and there are currently five caravans on the site.

“We are working with the police and the gypsy and traveller team at East Sussex County Council to resolve this issue and have asked the police to use their powers to evict this group, which we hope will happen as soon as possible.

“The county council does provide a modern transit site for travellers at Lewes which does have spaces available and allows for the police to direct groups on unauthorised encampments to that site.”

This is the second group of travellers to arrive in 1066 Country over the last few days.

On Saturday, a group arrived at the Hastings Country Park and Hastings Borough Council said it was working with police and the county council to have them moved.

