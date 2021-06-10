Tributes to Hastings businessman, Edward Pomphrey

Edward Pomphrey SUS-211006-104209001

Edward Pomphrey, who was born and bred in Hastings was known as Ted by everyone who knew him.

He died on May 17, aged 87.

His daughter, Julie Adams, said: “Dad left school in 1948 aged 15 and went to work for his dad’s removal firm ‘E Pomphrey’ which his dad started in approximately 1929.

“This was expanded during the future years when he took over another business.”

Edward served in the army for two years from 1952 with the Royal Engineers and spent part of his time in Egypt.

When he returned from the army in 1954 he continued to work for his father.

Julie added: “At some point in the 1960s the business became Pomphrey’s Ltd. My dad’s brother Brian joined the business in 1969. They opened their secondhand furniture shop in Cornwallis Street in 1970. They also owned a warehouse in Waterworks Road.

“Ted and Brian took over the business from the end of 1983 after my grandad’s passing.

“They sold their warehouse in Waterworks Road in 1988 and the rest of the business in 2005 when they both retired.

“My dad was a very well-known popular man who was extremely well-liked.

“He was a workaholic and enjoyed meeting and talking to people. He was someone that everyone knew and he knew everyone too.

“He was a family man and was married for more than 60 years. He had three daughters, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“Dad had many hobbies including a lifelong passion of speedway, following the team Eastbourne Eagles.