Urgent search for missing man who travelled to Camber area - call 999 if you see him
Police are urgently searching for a missing 38-year-old man.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:55 am
Mark Spence was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police having not been seen or heard from since around 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.
He is known to have since travelled to the Camber area, police said.
Mark is described by police as white, thin to medium build, around 5ft 8ins tall, with fair hair and a short ginger beard.
He wears glasses, and is thought to also be wearing a dark green polo shirt with grey shorts and grey walking shoes.
Police said: "Anyone who sees Mark or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 910 of 11/06."