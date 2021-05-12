The first clinic will be starting this weekend, with six more planned for the rest of this month.

Who is eligible?

People over the age of 40 (or who will turn 40 before July 1, 2021), those who have a serious long-term health issue, and unpaid carers are all currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

These community sessions are for first vaccinations only. If you have already had your first jab at another service elsewhere please wait for them to let you know your second appointment time and go back to them for your second jab.

When and where are the clinics in Hastings?

The clinics taking place in Hastings start this weekend and will run throughout May:

1) Saturday, May 15, 10am to 2pm – Warrior Square Surgery, Marlborough House, Warrior Square, St Leonards, TN37 6BG. 10am to 11am booked appointments. 11am to 2pm walk-in.

2) Monday, May 17, from 12pm to 4pm – Mobile vaccination service, outside the Four Courts Community Centre, Sydney Close, St Leonards, TN38 9DD. 12pm to 1pm booked appointments. 1pm to 4pm walk-in.

3) Wednesday, May 19, from 10am to 2pm – Concordia Hall, Church Road, St Leonards, TN37 6HB. 10am to 11am booked appointments. 11am to 2pm walk-in.

4) Saturday, May 22, from 10pm to 2pm – Station Practice, Level 3, Station Plaza, Health Centre, Station Approach, Hastings, TN34 1BA. 10am to 11am booked appointments. 11am to 2pm walk-in.

5) Wednesday, May 26, from 12pm to 4pm – Mobile vaccination service, outside the Four Courts Community Centre, Sydney Close, St Leonards, TN38 9DD. 12pm to 1pm booked appointments. 1pm-4pm walk-in.

6) Friday, May 28, from 12pm to 4pm – Station Practice, Level 3, Station Plaza, Health Centre, Station Approach, Hastings, TN34 1BA. 12pm to 1pm booked appointments. 1pm to 4pm walk-in.

7) Saturday, May 29, from 10am to 2pm – Warrior Square Surgery, Marlborough House, Warrior Square, St Leonards, TN37 6BG. 10am to 11am booked appointments. 11am to 2pm walk-in.

Do I have to book an appointment?

The first hour of each session will be reserved for booked appointments. If you would like to book please call 01424 236260. If not, you can just walk in to the sessions during the times shown above.

Do I need to bring anything with me?

Just bring one form of ID (photo ID not required) and your NHS number, if you know it. You should also wear a face covering. If you are coming along as a walk-in please dress for the weather and bring a drink of water in case you have to queue for a short time.

I already have an appointment booked at the Hastings Centre, do I need to change?

No, if you already have an appointment booked at the Hastings Centre please go there. These sessions are in addition to the Hastings Centre service, which will continue to provide vaccination services to the people of Hastings.

I have already had my first jab somewhere else – can I come along to one of these sessions for my second?