View pictures of amazing automata on display at Hastings Museum

The Ingenious Mechanicals exhibition was made possible thanks to a partnership with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre and Falmouth Art Gallery. Ingenious Contraptions runs until August 29. The museum is open Thursdays-Sundays and is free to visit. You can book tickets and find out more about the museum at www.hmag.org.uk.
Britain's Brilliant Bike by Keith Newstead
View From Tuke's Cottage by Peter Markey
Green Ride by Peter Markey
God's Wonderful Railway by Keith Newstead