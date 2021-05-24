View pictures of amazing automata on display at Hastings Museum

Automata exhibition at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in conjunction with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre and Falmouth Art Gallery. The exhibition runs until Aug 29 2021. Margot Dawton with grandmother Jane Brigstock SUS-210521-133757001

Hastings Museum has re-opened in style with a fantastical exhibition of amazing mechanical contraptions.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:44 am

The Ingenious Mechanicals exhibition was made possible thanks to a partnership with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre and Falmouth Art Gallery. Ingenious Contraptions runs until August 29. The museum is open Thursdays-Sundays and is free to visit. You can book tickets and find out more about the museum at www.hmag.org.uk.

Britain's Brilliant Bike by Keith Newstead

View From Tuke's Cottage by Peter Markey

Green Ride by Peter Markey

God's Wonderful Railway by Keith Newstead

