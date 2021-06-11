Semaphore 1 by John Cole SUS-211106-085648001

View pictures of big public arts event on Hastings seafront

Hundreds of people turned out to watch Semaphore - the first live public event after the relaxation of Lockdown.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:35 am

They enjoyed an immersive mix of live performance, pre-recorded original music and film streamed simultaneously to their mobile phones. Several hundred others watched it online. Semaphore was created by MSL Projects and directed by Margaret Sheehy, who describes it as ‘A hypnotic, interactive experience with many parts, exploring what it means to be human on a changing planet.’

Pictures by John Cole, Claie Symes, Craig Penfold and Cathy Teesdale.

