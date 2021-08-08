Who in the Hastings area remembers travelling on trains like this?

Kevin Boorman, who took these pictures, said: “This was its first public railtour since lockdown began in March 2020.

“The diesel is based at the West Marina depot in St Leonards. Trains like this formed the mainstay of services between Hastings and Charing Cross between 1958 and 1986, when the line was electrified, which means that this train has been operating longer in preservation than under BR ownership.”