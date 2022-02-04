Who saw the amazing sky over Hastings and Rother this week?
People were treated to a dazzling sunset on Tuesday with a cats cradle of colourful criss-crossing contrail clouds.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:56 am
A number of talented local photographers managed to capture the rare sight, which only lasted for a brief time. Contrails, or vapor trails, are line-shaped clouds produced by aircraft engine exhaust or changes in air pressure.
