Works to make Hastings building safe continue after bricks fall onto pavement

Havelock Road was closed to traffic and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area at about 1pm on Tuesday (August 2) after the brickwork fell from the side of Queensbury House.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The road has remained closed since then, but Hastings Borough Council hopes it will reopen on Friday.

A spokesman said: “We are working with the owners of Queensbury House and building control to ensure the area around the falling bricks in Havelock Road is made safe.

“Scaffolding is being erected to do this, and it is hoped the road will be able to reopen by Friday.”

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire attended the incident on Tuesday.

East Sussex Fire said: “At 13:11 yesterday, we were called to attend a dangerous structure on Havelock Road, Hastings.

“Crews from Bohemia Road attended. On arrival, firefighters found a large amount of brick work had fallen from the 5th floor of a building. Crews used an aerial ladder platform to inspect and ensure the building is safe. The incident was handed over to a building inspector.”

Stagecoach said most of its services within the town centre have been diverted due to the subsequent road closure.

Sussex Police added: “Police were called to reports of a dangerous structure on Havelock Road, Hastings, around 1.10pm on Tuesday (August 3).

“Officers supported East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a road closure while the area was made safe.

“Police stood down from the scene once road closures were handed over to Highways.”

