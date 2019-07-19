You must see these great pictures of Hastings Pirate Day

Local photographer Andrew Clifton captured some of our favourite images of Hastings Pirate day including a picture of a charming pug pirate.

The event last weekend saw hundreds of people dressing up as pirates throughout the day and has become a well anticipated date on the local calendar. People are saying that this year’s Pirate Day was one of the best yet

