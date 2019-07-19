You must see these great pictures of Hastings Pirate Day

The event last weekend saw hundreds of people dressing up as pirates throughout the day and has become a well anticipated date on the local calendar. People are saying that this year’s Pirate Day was one of the best yet
Local photographer Andrew Clifton captured some of our favourite images of Hastings Pirate day including a picture of a charming pug pirate.
