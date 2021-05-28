Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now
Don’t forget to pick up your Bexhill and Battle Observer every Friday for all your local news and opinion plus eight pages of puzzles and sport.
This week we lead with the sad story of the death of a Bexhill Academy student, who died at home on Monday (May 24).
Touching tributes have been paid by the school.
See today’s paper for the full story.
In other news, violent and racist behaviour against shopkeepers has spurred Bexhill Chamber of Commerce to accelerate its plan to introduce a Bar and Shop Watch scheme.
And the historic first meeting of the brand new Bexhill Town Council has taken place.
Our two-page feature this week also investigates the rise of dog thefts in Sussex.
For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.
* Got a story? Ring reporters Richard Gladstone on 07803 505794 or Stephen Wynn-Davies on 07393 754494.