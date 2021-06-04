Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210306-131820001

This week a visually impaired woman tells her story on how she is now ‘too anxious’ to shop in town after staff at a Bexhill bank allegedly refused to help her distressed guide dog.

In other news, a man and woman from Bexhill have been sentenced after admitting sexual offences against a teenage girl.

And a giant, pink, twisting tube structure has popped up by the De La Warr Pavilion. Find out more about this in today’s Observer.

The family of a Bexhill boy who died suddenly last week has also paid tribute to a ‘kind, loving and gentle boy’.

Our two-page picture spread this week shows Bexhill at its picturesque best as people enjoyed the sunny bank holiday weekend.

