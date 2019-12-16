Battle Yarn Bombers L-R Karen Morgans, Amanda Kerr and Jenny Green SUS-190112-115744001

Yuletide Yarnbombers hit Battle

Santa, and his similarly life-size elf outside the fire station were just one part of a town-wide Yarnbombing led by the Battle Yarnbombers.

The crochet-crew left knitted snowmen, Santas, elves and more throughout the town in a bid to spread festive cheer and brighten up the town. Read on to see all of Justin Lycett’s best photos

Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115757001
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115757001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115810001
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115810001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115823001
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115823001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115836001
Battle Yarn Bombers SUS-190112-115836001
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2