Police donate cash to help Bexhill Cricket Club

Rother Police have donated £500 to Bexhill Cricket Club to help towards renovations to its clubhouse.

The cricket club is a non-profit organisation and currently has 150 members of varied ages. In addition to training its members and arranging games, it also has two coaches who go into the local schools weekly during the season to provide training as part of their physical education.

The cheque was awarded to John Haffenden on behalf of the cricket club by PCSOs Emma Phillips and Daryl Holter. PCSO Phillips said: “We are very pleased to be able to present this cheque to Bexhill Cricket Club, they not only offer the skills to enjoy their sport but they also install a sense of teamwork, respect and community spirit to all those involved.

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Club chairman Steve Phillimore said: “This money will hugely assist our cricket club to improve our facilities for all our members but especially for youngsters and their families. We have spent a considerable sum on the building in recent years and the support of Sussex Police means we can keep recreational cricket as affordable as possible.”