Bexhill seat to remain vacant until May elections as councillor resigns on health grounds

A Rother council seat will remain vacant until an all-out election in May after a councillor resigned on health grounds.

A Rother District Council seat for Bexhill St Marks Ward is to remain vacant until the council elections on May 3, following the resignation of Conservative councillor Tom Graham on health grounds this week.

A vacancy within the same ward – following the death of independent councillor Stuart Earl – had only recently been filled following a by-election on January 10.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Monday (January 14), council leader Carl Maynard said: “Before we go on I have to inform you of the sad news today that Cllr Graham has formally tendered his resignation as a councillor. He has serious ill-health issues.

“He doesn’t want those issues spread far and wide in terms of the specifics of those health issues.

“I’m sure you will all join with me in wishing him well, wishing him well for the future and thanking him for his efforts in his time as a councillor.

“There will be a vacancy but there will not be a by-election due to the timing of his resignation. That seat in St Marks will be vacant until the all out election.”