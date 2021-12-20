Here are some of the biggest East Sussex housing developments in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond

250 homes at Friday Street Farm on the outskirts of Eastbourne was one of the largest developments approved in East Sussex in 2021

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the start of 2022, we took a look at some of the biggest and most significant planning applications recently granted permission in East Sussex.

Back in February, Wealden district councillors approved 250 homes at Friday Street Farm, right on the outskirts of Eastbourne.

Also on the edge of the town, extra homes at Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm site in Willingdon were given the thumbs up in September, taking the total due to be built to 425.

Meanwhile revised proposals for 100 homes on the former Bedfordwell Road Depot site in Eastbourne were supported in August.

In Hastings, a council-led development in Hollington was given the green light in February and a new apartment building in London Road was allowed on appeal in September.

A 160-home scheme off Spindlewood Drive in Little Common was also allowed on appeal in July, while 70 homes off Clavering Walk in Bexhill were granted permission by Rother District Council in August.

And earlier this month, developers were granted permission for 65 homes in Bexhill Road, Ninfield by Wealden District Council.

Lastly, the South Downs National Park Authority approved 226 homes at Old Malling Farm in Lewes back in June.