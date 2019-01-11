Independent candidates’ success in Bexhill by-elections

Bexhill residents went to the polls yesterday (Thursday, January 10) to cast their vote in two by-elections.

Candidates stood for election to Rother District Council’s Bexhill St Mark’s ward and East Sussex County Council’s Bexhill West division.

The two seats were left vacant following the death in October of Cllr Stuart Earl, who was a district and county council member.

Kathy Harmer, the Independent candidate, was elected to sit on Rother’s Bexhill St Mark’s ward and Deirdre Earl-Williams, also an Independent, was elected to sit on the county council’s Bexhill West division.

Here are the results in full:

Rother District Council Bexhill St Mark’s ward:

Kathy Harmer (Independent) – 1,000 (ELECTED)

Gino Forte (Conservative) – 521

John Walker (Labour) – 79

John Zipser (UKIP) – 48

Turnout 43 per cent

East Sussex County Council Bexhill West division:

Deirdre Earl-Williams (Independent) – 1,761 (ELECTED)

Martin Kenward (Conservative) – 1,071

Richard Thomas (Liberal Democrat) – 261

Jacque Walker (Labour) – 111

Polly Gray (Green Party) – 107

Geoffrey Bastin (UKIP) - 81

Turnout 38 per cent