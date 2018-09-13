Replacement building for Bexhill sea angling club approved

Plans to replace Bexhill Sea Angling Club’s home with a new modern building have been approved by planners this week.

The application, which was put forward by Rother District Council, was given the go ahead at a planning committee meeting on Thursday (September 13).

The approved scheme will see the existing clubhouse, on the eastern end of De La Warr Parade, demolished and a larger, modern building built in its place.

Recommending the application for approval, Susan Prochak (Lib Dem. – Salehurst) said: “I find it heartening that we have got this sort of investment in our young people and in sports facilities.

“I would welcome this and I’m sure Bexhill does.”

Following a short report, the scheme was approved unanimously by planning committee members.

According to planning documents, the new building would be more than three times the size of the existing clubhouse building and include a teaching space, public kiosk and outdoor seating area.

The planning documents also highlight a number of objections to the scheme, with 16 letters of objection from 14 addresses. Bexhill Heritage also submitted an objection due to what it considered to be an ‘inappropriate design.’

According to officers: “The potential for noise to give rise to significant adverse impacts on the health and quality of life of existing residents in the locality is considered to be very low.

“The potential for the development to result in light pollution to the detriment of residential amenity is similarly considered to be very low because of the separation distances involved.”

They added: “There is also concern that the replacement building would spoil the existing ‘beautiful’ view. However, whilst the new building would be more prominent than the existing building because of its larger footprint in particular, it would be a low single-storey structure. As such, existing views would not be unduly compromised. In any case, loss of view is not a material planning consideration.”

Their report concluded: “The proposal is for a well-designed replacement building, which will contribute positively to the character of the site and its surroundings, and will provide enhanced facilities for the local community and visitors to Bexhill.

“It will impact little on the living conditions of existing residents in the locality.”

Planners also received four letters of support and five general comments which neither supported or objected to the scheme.