Rother District Council meeting cancelled over Coronavirus contact
A Rother council meeting has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:38 pm
Rother District Council has cancelled a cabinet meeting, due to take place on Monday (November 1), in light of a participant coming into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
During the meeting, cabinet members had been set to decide on whether or not to increase fees and charges for a number of council services, including parking permits and green bin collections.
Councillors had also been set to decide whether to allocate a number pitches for food and drink concessions around the district
The meeting has been rescheduled to take place next Monday (November 8)