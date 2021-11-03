Rother District Council meeting cancelled over Coronavirus contact

A Rother council meeting has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

By Huw Oxburgh, Local Democracy Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:38 pm
Bexhill Town Hall SUS-200928-133414001

Rother District Council has cancelled a cabinet meeting, due to take place on Monday (November 1), in light of a participant coming into contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

During the meeting, cabinet members had been set to decide on whether or not to increase fees and charges for a number of council services, including parking permits and green bin collections. 

Councillors had also been set to decide whether to allocate a number pitches for food and drink concessions around the district

The meeting has been rescheduled to take place next Monday (November 8)

