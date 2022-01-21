These are the Bexhill and Rye car parks where charges could be suspended for a year

On Monday (January 24), the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee will consider a report on the findings of a task and finish group charged with looking into the impact of Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) on the district.

The group has made a number of recommendations, including proposals to suspend pay and display fees at the Rye Salts car park and at the Polegrove in Bexhill.

The suspension would run for 12 months for evidence gathering, before the fees are either reinstated in some form or permanently removed. Meeting papers do not make clear the reasons for this suspension, but note that they are both adjacent to sports clubs.

Richmond Road/Polegrove car park in Bexhill SUS-200109-155339001

If given the backing of the committee, this recommendation would go to the council’s cabinet for a decision.

The group has also recommended a form of words to go to East Sussex County Council in response to that authority’s annual review of CPE.

That response, which would also need to be signed off by cabinet, would be in favour of maintaining CPE, albeit with a few suggestions on how the county council could proceed.

These would include reducing the number of time-limited bays in favour of resident permit parking and targeting enforcement in Etchingham and Burwash where commuter parking at railway stations causes frequent congestion.

It would also recommend that the county council consider seasonal enforcement in Camber, Herbrand Walk in Bexhill, and Military Road in Rye to deal with extra pressure from tourism.