This is where developers want to build 80 homes just outside of Bexhill

Illustrative layout of the 80 home development on the edge of Sidley

In an application to Rother District Council, developer Gladman Developments is seeking outline planning permission to build 80 homes on greenfield land off of Watermill Lane.

The site would lie outside Bexhill’s development boundary, but the applicant argues planning permission should be granted due to the shortage of housing in Rother.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The site is outside the settlement boundary for Bexhill in the Core Strategy and the proposed development does not accord with any Local Plan policy that permits residential development outside of settlement boundaries.

“However, the council is currently unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and therefore its strategic policies are out of date and, as required by the National Planning Policy Framework, planning permission should be granted unless the adverse impacts of the proposal significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

The developer goes on to argue the site is in sustainable location and that there are no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.

As an outline scheme, the application is only seeking planning permission for the principle of development on the site and access, which would be via a new T-junction on Watermill Lane.

While an outline scheme, developers say the final scheme would include open space, a children’s play area and, potentially, wildlife conservation planting.

All other matters would need further planning permission at a later stage.