Tories lose overall control of Rother District Council

The Conservative Party has lost overall control of Rother District Council.

Heading into the elections on May 2, the Tories held 29 of the 38 council seats.

However, after losing 12 of the 13 seats it held in Bexhill, the Conservative Party lost overall control of the council when the Liberal Democrats won in North Battle, Netherfield and Whatlington.

With five wards (nine seats) still to declare, the current make-up of Rother District Council is: 12 Independents, 9 Conservative, 4 Liberal Democrats, 3 Labour and 1 Green.

