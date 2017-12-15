Residents slam roadwork delay

Concerns have been raised about disruption from roadworks in Little Common, as residents describe the works as the “siege of Barnhorn Road”.

The works, which began in April and are expected to run until January, come as part of work on the nearby Rosewood Park development for Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Since the works began, residents have faced delays and disruptions on the A259 Barnhorn Road as a result of the narrow lanes and speed restrictions prompting criticism from some of this newspaper’s readers.

In a recent letter, Barnhorn Road resident David Nattress said: “Is the siege of Barnhorn Road and indeed, the wider area of Little Common, ever going to end? I mean the incessant traffic jams and delays along the Barnhorn road, Little Common Road, and the surrounding roads.”

Other readers have also raised concerns about the scheme, in particular the length of time the work has taken to complete.

In response to criticism over the scheme Rother District Council says it had no control over the time period while the specifics of the changes were required by Highways England.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “Barnhorn Road and Little Common roundabout improvements were required by Highways England, the government agency responsible for trunk roads, as a condition to the new residential development.

“The developer is in the process of completing this work, which once finished will improve both the flow of traffic and pedestrian access in the area. While the council can impose planning conditions requiring developers to begin work within a certain period of time, unfortunately we have no powers to enforce a particular work schedule – this is a matter for the developer.”

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said: “We apologise for the disruption this is causing local residents and are doing everything we can to complete these works as quickly as possible, alongside Highways England.”