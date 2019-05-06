Road closed in Hooe after ‘serious’ accident

A road in Hooe has been closed for several hours following a ‘serious’ accident.
The accident, which involved a motorbike, happened on the B2095, near The Lamb Inn, just off the A259, said police. The road is closed both ways.
A man has been taken to hospital, a police spokesman said. He added that the accident was serious, but not life-threatening.
Officers remain at the scene, the spokesman said, and are investigating the cause of the accident.
The spokesman added: “The initial report was that the motorcylist had come off the road after losing control but we are investigating if his actions were due to another vehicle being involved.”